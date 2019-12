TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are warning citizens about scam attempts made over the phone on behalf of the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association and telling people to not give any personal information over the phone.

Police say citizens have received phone calls asking them for donations on behalf of the TPPA. They say this is a scam and that they will not solicit money over the phone.

