TOLEDO, Ohio — One night after a 16-year-old girl was shot at a party on the city's east side, police say two more people have been shot in the city.

Toledo Police say the double shooting occurred in the 800 block of Mulberry St. in north Toledo around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Both shooting victims were transported to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

RELATED: 16-year-old in critical condition after shooting in east Toledo

RELATED: 30-year-old woman found stabbed dozens of times in south Toledo

We will continue to add details to this story as they become available.