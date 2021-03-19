TPD seeks help to identify suspects after search warrant turns up $1 million worth of drugs

Two other suspects were arrested at the scene, including one who allegedly assaulted an officer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help to identify two suspects after a search warrant turned up $1 million worth of drugs and an officer was assaulted.

On March 15, officers were dispatched to a suspicious person call on Clarendon Ave.

According to the Toledo Police Department, as crews were investigating, four suspects fled the garage and officers gave chase.

One suspect assaulted an officer, causing a concussion and other injuries. Two suspects were taken into custody, including the suspect who assaulted the officer.

A search warrant was obtained and drugs worth more than $1 million were seized, including 4,500 grams of cocaine, 1,000 grams of fentanyl, and 100 grams of heroin.

The suspect that was charged with multiple counts of trafficking and felonious assault was released by Toledo Municipal Court the next day on a $150,000 bond.

The two pictured suspects are still on the loose, if you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.