TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help to identify a man accused of vandalism.

According to police, the man pictured painted several businesses in the area of 3900 Catawba Street on Monday, April 13.

Police ask that if you can identify him, or have any other relevant information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

