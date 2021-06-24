Toledo Police attempting to identify suspect who knocked out a 66-year-old man

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are attempting to identify a suspect they say assaulted a 66-year-old man and left him unconscious in a parking lot.
On Saturday afternoon, police responded to the Rite Aid pharmacy at 210 Main St. in east Toledo for a report of a person down. Police observed Daniel Peters, 66, was laying on the ground unresponsive with blood coming from his nose and mouth.
A witness told police a male with an afro punched the victim and fled. Peters was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.