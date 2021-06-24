Toledo Police attempting to identify suspect who knocked out a 66-year-old man

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are attempting to identify a suspect they say assaulted a 66-year-old man and left him unconscious in a parking lot.

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to the Rite Aid pharmacy at 210 Main St. in east Toledo for a report of a person down. Police observed Daniel Peters, 66, was laying on the ground unresponsive with blood coming from his nose and mouth.

A witness told police a male with an afro punched the victim and fled. Peters was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.