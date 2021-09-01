Toledo Police arrest suspect Wednesday in February murder

Phillip Henry is charged with the murder of 61-year-old Tyrone Gregory.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing another man in February.

Phillip Henry was taken into custody by Toledo Police after consulting with the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office. He is charged with murder.

On Feb. 26, police responded to a person shot in the 3300 block of Stickney Avenue in north Toledo. Tyrone Gregory, 61, was found with at least one gunshot wound.