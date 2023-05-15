Toledo police officers shoot two dogs in separate incidents

In one instance, a homeless person was arrested for sleeping in a resident's backyard with his dog.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police shot two dogs over the weekend they claim were acting aggressively toward officers.

Officers responded a home in the 3800 block of South Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Saturday after the homeowner reported an unknown male sleeping in the backyard. The caller stated the male had a dog with him, and the dog "ran" at the caller's mother, according to a police report.

An officer observed Aaron Emerson sleeping near a picnic table. Police claim Emerson's dog "charged and leapt" at an officer, who then fired two rounds, wounding the dog.

The dog warden took possession of the animal. Emerson was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

On Sunday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Cherrylawn Drive about 6:30 p.m. after a resident reported a dog running loose in the neighborhood. The caller told police the dog "charged" at her.

An officer located the dog in an open backyard, according to a police report. While at the scene, police claim the dog "charged" at an officer, who fired seven times and wounded the dog.

The dog then retreated to a rear porch where it remained until another resident took control of the animal.

The condition of either dog is unknown.