An effort by the Toledo Police Department’s Gun Crime Task Force recovered a collection illegally owned firearms on Feb. 7. An investigation led detectives to stop a vehicle, in which a collection of firearms was found. Among the weapons were two pistols, three shotguns, three AR-15 style rifles, and drum magazines.

Chief George Kral expressed support and gratitude for the “fantastic job” the Toledo Police Department has done in getting weapons “out of the hand of those who break the law.” He added he hopes that the defendant gets the maximum possible sentence if found guilty.

Firearms and illegally obtained or stolen weapons have been a constant problem, not just in Toledo, but nationally as well. Over 300,000 guns are reported stolen each year, and Toledo saw a 53% increase in gun thefts from 2010 to 2015.