Toledo police seeking help to identify suspect in Cherry Street robbery

The robbery occurred on Nov. 21 at the Dollar General on Cherry Street.

Toledo police are asking for the public's help to identify a robbery suspect.

The robbery occurred at the Dollar General on Cherry Street in Toledo on Nov. 21. According to police, the suspect said he had a gun in his hand and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect is said to be about 5’10" with a muscular build, between 50-60 years old and was seen wearing a royal blue "Real Tree" hoodie.