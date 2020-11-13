Toledo police seek to identify man accused of breaking into car, using stolen credit cards

The victim's car was broken into on Monday, Nov. 2, while she was visiting her grandson.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help to identify a man who allegedly broke into a parked vehicle and tried to use a stolen credit card.

Officers said that on Monday, Nov. 2, the victim's car was broken into while she was visiting her grandson. Soon after, the suspect pictured is reported to have used a credit card taken from that vehicle at a local gas station.

If you can identify the suspect or have any other information about the incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.