The incident occurred on July 14.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help to identify a group of men who they say robbed someone in west Toledo two weeks ago.

According to TPD, the four men pictured assaulted and robbed a man on the 3600 block of Upton Ave. on July 14.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.