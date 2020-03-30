TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help to identify the two men who robbed the Marina Market at gunpoint on Sunday.

According to police, the men entered the store on Sunday, demanding money.

The store owner and an employee were reportedly shot in the incident.

If you can identify either of the men pictured, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

