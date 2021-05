Suspect threatened to pull a gun on an employee when asked to return merchandise.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are attempting to identify a suspect who stole from a store in south Toledo.

When an employee at Vape Station on Byrne Road asked the man to return the items, the man threatened to pull a gun on the employee. The suspect fled in a black Honda Accord.

The suspect was wearing a red baseball cap, gray hooded sweatshirt, tan shorts and black Adidas flip flops.