TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help to identify two women caught shoplifting and assaulting store employees.

On Feb. 17, the woman in the video wearing the pink hat and the woman in the black jacket with a white design were not only caught stealing, one spit in the clerk's face while the other bit a portion of the clerk's ear off.

If you can identify them, or have any other information about the incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

