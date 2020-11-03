TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for the man who robbed a west Toledo convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 7-Eleven at 4503 Lewis Ave. just after 1 a.m.

An employee told officers that an unknown male entered the store and pointed a handgun at her, demanding money.

The employee gave the suspect cash from the register who then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

RELATED: TPD update: Toledo police shot robbery suspect who pointed gun at them

RELATED: Man accused of trying to hit TPD officer with his car

RELATED: $1K reward offered for information on Canton fugtivies

RELATED: Police looking for man after 2 women stabbed in east Toledo Tuesday morning