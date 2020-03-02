TOLEDO, Ohio — Five people arrived at the hospital during the weekend suffering from injuries sustained at places where shots-fired incidents were reported, according to police.

Police say they received multiple calls of shots fired and people fighting Saturday around 1:20 a.m. outside the ICE bar in downtown Toledo. When crews arrived on the scene, officers observed a large crowd running to their cars and leaving the area.

Police were unable to find shell casings but found two live rounds of ammunition. Officers also saw a blood trail.

Later in the night, three men arrived at Toledo Hospital suffering from injuries they sustained in a fight at ICE, according to the incident report.

Early Sunday morning, around 3:30 a.m, police arrived at St. Vicent's Hospital after receiving a call of two gunshot victims.

Police say the victims told officers they were at the After Hours Club when someone started shooting inside.

The victims suffered from non-life threatening injuries and were released.

Police say no additional information is available at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.