Toledo police officer involved in shooting Friday morning

Dozens of police cars arrived in the area of Dryden Drive and Vermaas Avenue Friday morning after a 'critical incident.'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dozens of law enforcement vehicles responded to a scene in the area of Dryden Drive and Vermaas Avenue in west Toledo Friday morning.

According to a tweet from the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a "critical incident" in that area, but there is no danger to the public. Police have asked the public to avoid the area.

Toledo police say two suspects are in custody. One of them was taken to the hospital.

Police also confirmed an officer was involved in a shooting at the scene. It is unclear how that officer was involved.

Police Chief Michael Troendle is on-scene.

Details are still coming in and WTOL 11 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more information.