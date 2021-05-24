Toledo Police, OSHP arrest 6 and issue 13 tickets in ATV and dirt bike crackdown

Calls to police regarding noise and damage to yards and parks have been increasing.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol cracked down on illegal ATV and dirt bike activity over the weekend and made six arrests.

Officers issued 13 tickets, served five felony warrants and seized one firearm. Five ATVs, four dirt bikes and one mini bike were impounded.

Calls to police for loud and reckless ATVs and dirt bikes have been increasing in recent months. Earlier this month, officers found 30 people on dirt bikes and four-wheelers at Walbridge Park.