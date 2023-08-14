Chase leads to SWAT, police situation in central Toledo; 6 detained, 1 in custody

The pursuit started with a K9 unit and a vehicle, leading to the 600 block of Woodland Ave. where people in the car fled into a home, Toledo police said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A police chase led to negotiations between authorities and several subjects inside a home in central Toledo Monday afternoon.

The chase began with a K9 unit and a vehicle and ended at a home in the 600 block of Woodland Avenue. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Toledo police and SWAT responded to the scene after 3 p.m. Monday.

People inside the vehicle fled into the residence, Toledo police said. However, negotiations were quick and people began leaving the house immediately.

Six people were detained and one is in custody, according to Toledo police. They were uncertain as to how many people were inside the vehicle. Officers remained on scene for a significant amount of time to make sure no one else was hiding inside the home.

There were no injuries reported.

U.S. Customs and border patrol officers arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m.

Right now it is unclear what charges, if any, the individuals involved in the situation may be facing and identities have not been released. Police did not say the initial cause of the chase.

