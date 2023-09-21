Two officers injured in during separate arrests in west, south Toledo

The officers sustained minor injuries while taking suspects into custody during both situations, police said.

Two police officers sustained minor injuries while responding to separate incidents on Tuesday and Thursday, according to reports released by Toledo Police Thursday.

In the first incident, crews responded to the 2400 block of W. Alexis in west Toledo at approximately 6:48 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers claimed they witnessed an OVI suspect attempted to fight Toledo Fire and Rescue personnel. While a TPD officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, the officer fell to the pavement and twisted his knees, injuring them.

The officer said he felt pain in his knees and calf. Paperwork regarding the injury was completed, police said. The suspect in the incident was taken into custody.

In an incident early Thursday, police responded to the 5000 block of Norwich Road at approximately 3:20 a.m. The responding officer encountered a group police described as "disorderly" and attempted to escort them off the property.

The officer attempted to take a man into custody, but he allegedly arrested. According to police, a 17-year-old punched the officer in the back of the head, then fled into an apartment. Both the teen and the man were taken into custody.

The officer sustained minor injuries to his hands and head as a result of the resistance, police claimed. Paperwork pertaining to the injury was completed.

