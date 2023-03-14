Toledo police officers hit by suspected drunk driver

Two officers and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo police officers were taken to the hospital Monday night after their cruiser was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

The officers - identified in a police report as L. Snowberger and J. Braun - were traveling west on Bancroft Street at Detroit Avenue about 8:15 p.m. Police claim a vehicle driven by Timothy Pree, 53, failed to yield the right of way, turned left in front of the police cruiser and crashed into it.

Pree was determined to be at fault for the crash and was suspected of being intoxicated, and was arrested. According to court records, he has yet to be charged.

Both officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital for evaluation.