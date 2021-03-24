Toledo Police officer hurt in tussle with drunk suspect

Officer rolled his ankle trying to apprehend an intoxicated female.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Police officer is recovering from injuries sustained while trying to arrest a suspect.

Officer Micheal Futrell was attempting to arrest Rachel Fenneken, 45, who was described in a police report as "intoxicated and combative." During a brief struggle, the officer twisted his ankle on a gravel driveway at the suspect's home in the 5100 block of Egger Road in west Toledo.

Officer Futrell was treated at Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital and released. He is not expected to miss any work.