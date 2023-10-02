TPD officer sustains 'large cut' to arm during south Toledo domestic violence arrest

The suspect had several outstanding warrants, according to police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A police officer sustained an injury while arresting a suspect with outstanding warrants in south Toledo Sunday, Toledo police said in a report.

According to authorities, crews responded to the 1000 block of Valerian Court at approximately 5:30 p.m. regarding a domestic violence call involving a suspect who officers claimed was known to have outstanding warrants.

Upon arrival, crews attempted to take the suspect, 36-year-old William Armstrong, into custody for his outstanding warrants. Police claimed Armstrong "refused to be taken into custody" and began to struggle with officers. During the struggle, police said one of the officers sustained a "large cut to his forearm."

TFRD treated the injured officer and appropriate paperwork was filed, police said.

Armstrong was arrested.

In a separate incident Friday, another TPD sustained an injury in east Toledo while attempting to arrest a suspect. After responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 300 block of Valleywood Drive, the officer tried following a suspect by climbing a fence. The fence was broken and the officer fell on top of it, hurting his right shoulder and elbow.

The officer did not seek treatment at the time of the report and was not expected to miss work.

