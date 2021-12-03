Toledo police seek help to identify suspect in recent identity theft

If you know who this person is or have any other information about this alleged crime, call Lucas County Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached interview with Toledo Police Chief George Kral was recorded on Nov. 23, 2021.

Toledo police are asking for help from the community to identify a suspect in a recent identity theft.

Officers said the suspect used stolen credit cards at both the Meijer and BP on Alexis Road.

Those cards were stolen from a vehicle along with two DSLR cameras last month.

If you know who this person is or have any other information about this alleged crime, call Lucas County Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a reward.