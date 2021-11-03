Toledo Police seeking help identifying man who caused brain damage

Police say Paul Wyse shoved a person, causing the victim to hit their head and suffer brain damage. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's assistance.

Wyse is believed to have fled the Toledo metro area. Anyone with information is asked to call the task force at 1-866-492-6833, the United States Marshals Service in Toledo at 419-259-6286, or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.