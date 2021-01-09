x
Toledo police seeking help to identify man involved in IHOP fight

Multiple people were hit by a car in the parking lot as a result of the incident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Aug. 10.

Toledo police are attempting to identify a suspect they believe was involved in a fight at a west Toledo IHOP.

According to a police report, an altercation that started inside the restaurant on Sept. 1 spilled into the parking lot. An unknown male hit multiple people with his vehicle in the parking lot before crashing through the entrance.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

