Toledo police looking for suspect of robbing Marco's Pizza delivery employee

The employee was delivering a pizza in west Toledo when he was accosted by an armed man, according to police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Marco's Pizza delivery employee Friday night in west Toledo.

The employee was accosted by a man carrying a handgun who demanded he gives him what the employee "got," on the 1800 block of Kensington Road, according to the police report.

Police say the suspect reached into the employee's vehicle and took the pizza, money and other personal belongings.

The suspect was described as a young man between 18 and 25 years old, wearing a blue, white and grey knit cap, face mask, dark clothing and gloves. He also reportedly had long shiny hair that could have been a wig.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.