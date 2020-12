The woman in the picture was caught on camera stealing packages from porches in the 2600 block of Merrimac Blvd in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing packages from porches Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m.

The woman was caught on camera stealing a package from a porch on the 2600 block of Merrimac in west Toledo, according to police.

Police say the woman fled to a waiting black Chrysler 300.