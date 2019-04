TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for two men suspected of using a stolen credit card.

Police say the men used the card at Joseph's on Talmadge.

Toledo Police Department Attempt to Identify: The males in this photo are wanted for using a stolen credit card Joseph's on Talmadge. If you can help us identify them, please call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Anyone who knows who they are should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.