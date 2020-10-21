Toledo police looking for man suspected of kidnapping 2-year-old daughter

Police say Shamar Gray, 22, took the mother of his daughter's car along with the child Tuesday afternoon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for a man suspected of taking the mother of his daughter's car along with the child Tuesday afternoon.

Shamar Gray, 22, had an altercation with Tiffany Lofton, 30, in a parking lot in central Toledo, according to police records.

Police say Gray took Lofton's car, a 2012 GMC Acadia and two children who were inside the vehicle.

Lofton is the mother of both children; one boy and one 2-year-old girl. Gray is the father of the girl.

Gray fled with the car and refused to give the car or children back, according to police.

Shortly after police were notified of the incident, Gray dropped off the boy to 36-year-old Jazzb Wright, according to records. It's unclear the relationship between Wright, Gray and Lofton.

Police say Wright told Lofton he had one of the children and police took the unharmed boy back to the mother.

Gray still has his daughter and Lofton's car, according to police. He already had warrants out for his arrest and now, authorities have issued other warrants related to this incident.

Police have checked the location where Gray's phone was pinged and several addresses. Officers say at this time, any possible lead is being checked.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.