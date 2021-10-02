x
Toledo police looking for hit-and-run suspect

Toledo police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of running over a pedestrian on Jan. 26. The victim died at the hospital on Feb. 6.
Credit: Toledo Police Department

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for the public's help identifying a hit-and-run suspect who was involved in an accident that killed a pedestrian. 

Police say the man pulled out of the Speedway Gas Station parking lot in south Toledo on Jan. 26 and struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk. 

Steven Swanson was admitted to Toledo Hospital, where he died from his injuries on Feb. 6. 

The man was driving the pictured vehicle.

If you have any information about the man or this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. 

Credit: Toledo Police Department
Credit: Toledo Police Department

