Toledo police looking for 64-year-old fugitive accused of assaulting woman

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and the U.S. Department of Justice are looking for a 64-year-old man who is accused of assaulting a woman in north Toledo in July.

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating him. He is known to frequent the 2800 block of Lagrange Street in north Toledo. He also has ties to the 2600 block of Fulton Street in central Toledo.

Mccullough should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833 or Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Mccullough is 6 feet tall and weighs 190lbs.