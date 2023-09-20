Toledo police arrest 249 people, seize 35 guns in operation targeting Lagrange corridor

TPD also reported $76,530 worth of drugs were seized and 402 blight properties and city referrals were made as part of Operation L.A.S.E.R.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police made 249 arrests in a one-month operation targeting gun violence, narcotics sales, blight and more in north Toledo's Lagrange corridor.

The department on Wednesday announced results of the second operation L.A.S.E.R. -- Lagrange Area Safety Enforcement Response -- which began on Aug. 21. The first operation ran for two weeks in January.

TPD reported the L.A.S.E.R. 2.0 statistics as below:

35 guns seized

21 search warrants executed

$76,530 worth of drugs seized

249 people arrested

427 citations issued

5 DUI arrests made

57 parking tags issued

28 truants processed

402 blight properties/city referrals

123 junk or abandoned cars towed

The department also reported other efforts it made to improve the quality of life for those who live in the Lagrange corridor and Toledo as a whole:

1 gun safety program

4 gun safety billboards

3 community meetings

4 area businesses and school contacts for CPTED (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design)

The operation brought in other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, too.

"Operation L.A.S.E.R. will continue as the department will partner with other Toledo public service departments and the community to improve the quality of life in the Lagrange Corridor," TPD said in a press release.

Statistics from the first Operation L.A.S.E.R., which ran from Jan. 10-24, include:

52 guns seized

212 people arrested

463 tickets issued

$274,175 worth of drugs seized

