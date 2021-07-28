Toledo Police issue arrest warrant in Savage Park shooting incident

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for a suspect accused of shooting someone at Savage Park last weekend during a basketball tournament.



Maliek Emmanuel-Mitchell is wanted for felonious assault. Antonio Boone, 40, was shot in the arm Sunday night and was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.



Several vehicles were also struck during the shooting.



The City Park League had a game scheduled at 6 p.m. The shooting occurred about 8:15.



On Monday, police said they would increase patrols at Savage and other parks in the city in response to the incident. The City Park League suspended tournament play.