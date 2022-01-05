Toledo police investigating two stabbings from late Saturday

One victim was wounded trying to prevent his car from being stolen at a gas station while filling his tires with air.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a pair of stabbings from late Saturday.

Officers responded to a hospital about 10:15 p.m. on a report of a walk-in stabbing victim. Steven Comrie, 41, told police he was on Monroe Street near North Cove Boulevard in west Toledo when two suspects approached him and asked for money.

Comrie told the suspects he didn't have any money and one of them stabbed him, according to a police report. Comrie sustained a punctured lung, but is expected to recover.

About 15 minutes later, another stabbing victim walked into a hospital.

According to a police report, Joseph Bochaczenko was filling his tires with air at a gas station in the 1600 block of Miami Avenue when a suspect attempted to steal his vehicle. A physical altercation ensued and the victim was stabbed in the neck and hand.

Bochaczenko drove himself to the hospital and received stitches. He is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made in either incident. If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.