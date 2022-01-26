Toledo police investigating two separate shootings

Two people were shot Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Both victims are expected to recover.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a pair of separate shootings from Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Gibraltar Heights Drive in south Toledo about 6 p.m. Tuesday to a shots fired call. While en route, officers were notified that 24-year-old Dachante Snipes transported himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to a police report, he was shot by an unknown suspect. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers also responded to a hospital for a walk-in gunshot wound victim at 1 a.m. Wednesday. Keshawn Searcy, 29, was shot twice in the arm and brought to the hospital in a private vehicle.

According to a police report, Searcy gave "limited information" to officers. The area of Summit Street and Bush Street in central Toledo was searched, but no crime scene was found.

Both incidents remain under investigation.