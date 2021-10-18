Toledo police investigating 3 separate Saturday shootings

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating three separate Saturday shootings.
Officers responded to a call of a person shot about 12:10 a.m. in the 200 block of Cyril Street in east Toledo. A 16-year-old was located with a single gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a police report.
About 2:50 a.m., officers responded to a rollover car crash at the intersection of North Detroit Avenue and Waggoner Boulevard in north Toledo. Eric Tyler, 42, and Melody McKelvin, 37, were found outside the vehicle. According to a police report, Tyler sustained a gunshot wound.
Both people were taken to St. Vincent's Hospital. Tyler is expected to recover from his injuries.
Police were notified of a walk-in gunshot wound victim about 3:15 a.m. at St. Vincent's. According to a police report, Dominique Davis, 30, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.