Toledo police investigating 3 separate Saturday shootings

Among the victims is a 16-year-old who sustained life-threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating three separate Saturday shootings.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot about 12:10 a.m. in the 200 block of Cyril Street in east Toledo. A 16-year-old was located with a single gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a police report.

About 2:50 a.m., officers responded to a rollover car crash at the intersection of North Detroit Avenue and Waggoner Boulevard in north Toledo. Eric Tyler, 42, and Melody McKelvin, 37, were found outside the vehicle. According to a police report, Tyler sustained a gunshot wound.

Both people were taken to St. Vincent's Hospital. Tyler is expected to recover from his injuries.