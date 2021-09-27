Toledo police investigating multiple Sunday shootings

In one incident, a victim told police he was shot while trying to sell a pair of shoes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred Sunday.

Just before 2 p.m., 20-year-old Brian Spears told police he was sitting on a porch near St. Vincent's hospital when he heard gunshots. According to a police report, he and several others began running when he was struck.

A ShotSpotter alert was detected around the same time in the 300 block of East Streicher Street. Police say it is possibly related, but no evidence was recovered.

Spears was transported to the hospital by private vehicle and is expected to recover from his injuries.

In a separate incident, a 31-year-old man told police he was shot about 5:30 p.m. while trying to sell a pair of shoes.

According to a police report, Joshua Mickhail got into an altercation with an unknown individual in the area of Lewis Avenue and Annabelle Drive. Police say Mickhail fled in a vehicle after observing the suspect pull a gun.

Mickhail was struck once and transported himself to St. Anne's hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

A crime scene was not found.