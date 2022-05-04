Toledo police investigating two Sunday shootings

Two people walked into a hospital early Sunday with gunshots wounds. Bullet holes were found on a black Chevy sedan parked outside the ER.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a pair of Sunday shootings.

Officers were sent to a hospital where two people walked in with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. Tyler McCreary, 29, and Devon Hands, 20, both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found a black Chevrolet sedan with multiple bullet holes outside the emergency room.

Neither victim was able to identify the scene of the incident.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Elgin Avenue in east Toledo about 4:30 p.m. 38-year-old Justin Fife was found with one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

18-year-old Alexander Legeza was arrested.