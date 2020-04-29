TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a recent rash of vehicle arsons and tire and rim thefts throughout the city.

The morning of April 27, police responded to three cars on fire in homeowners' driveways and garages.

Early Wednesday morning, three more cars were reported on fire.

The vehicles were all slightly damaged and the incidents happened in the 3600 and 3700 block of Dixie Drive in north Toledo.

According to an incident report, some of the vehicles had flares put on them so they would catch fire.

The victims appear to be random and no one has been arrested.

"It's highly possible that all of the fires were started by the same individual or group of individuals," Lt. Kellie Lenhardt, a spokesperson with the department said.

Additionally, since March 4, there have been 26 reports of stolen tires and rims throughout the city.

The thefts usually occur between the early morning hours of 3 - 6 a.m. Again, vehicles are generally parked in the driveway or on the street near the victims' homes.

Almost all of the vehicles which had their tires stolen are then put on landscaping pavers or bricks afterwards. Police said that many of the vehicles are Dodges.

"Some of the suspects are stealing a vehicle nearby and then driving that stolen vehicle to the scene to steal those tires and rims so there's a lot of crime happening for these specific isolated incidents," Lenhardt said.

But, there are ways to protect your property and deter thieves.

"Maybe having motion sensors or motion lights. If people in that area have video or doorbell surveillance; forward that along because that would be very helpful in our investigation," Lenhardt said.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the Toledo Police Department.

