Toledo police investigating at least seven shootings since Friday

At least one victim, a 54-year-old, sustained life-threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investing several shootings from over the weekend.

On Friday, officers responded to a duplex in the 900 block of Islington Street in west Toledo about 1 p.m. and found Darnell Brown, 34, with a gunshot wound to his back. According to a police report, witnesses told police 29-year-old Rashaud Williams-Johnson, who lives upstairs in the duplex, came down the stairs and started shooting.

Police claim Williams-Johnson fled the scene in a gray SUV. Brown was transported to the hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Also Friday, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Eastgate Road for a report of a person shot. Officers found DeJohn Dunlap-Truss suffering from a gunshot wound and laying in the parking lot. According to a police report, he is in critical condition.

No suspects have been identified. A time was not given for the incident.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Stickney Avenue on Saturday just after 4 a.m. for multiple ShotSpotter alerts. While on-scene, a 54-year-old arrived at the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a police report.

A preliminary investigation suggested the two were in an altercation prior to the shooting.

The victim's name and condition were not given in the police report. Vashaun Harris, 31, was arrested and will be charged with felonious assault.

Just before midnight Saturday, police responded to the 500 block of Hobart Street and found Linda Santos, 70, with a gunshot wound.

Police claim her home was fired at multiple times from the street. She was taken to the hospital and was in surgery at the time of the report.

Around 1 a.m., crews responded to the 1900 block of Clarenden Drive. There, Ernest Williams, 35, told officers he was walking down Upton Avenue and heard a "pop," then realized he was shot in the thigh.

According to a police report, evidence at the scene did not match his account of what occurred and he "changed his story several times."

On Sunday, police responded to the Circle K gas station at 5342 Lewis Ave. 27-year-old Jordan Webb told officers an unknown male accosted him in the parking lot and started shooting. One bullet grazed the victim.

Numerous shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Also over the weekend, a 2-year-old was shot on Airport Highway.