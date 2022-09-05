22-year-old shot at Chasers early Sunday morning

A 22-year-old man was located across the street with two gunshot wounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting that injured one early Sunday at a bar near the University of Toledo.

Officers responded to Chasers on Dorr Street at 2:40 a.m. and located Derek Combs, 22, across the street in the Jed's parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Combs was shot in the arm and leg.

According to a police report, numerous shell casings were found at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.