Toledo police investigating separate weekend shootings at BoxLyfe Southside Bar, north end trailer park

Both victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Aug. 1, 2021.

Toledo police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Langdon Street just after 2 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Quenton Carrington, 37, was located with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital.

According to a police report, an investigation determined the shooting happened at BoxLyfe Southside Bar on Western Avenue in south Toledo. Casings were found outside the establishment.

Carrington is expected to recover from his injuries.

Officers were also dispatched to the 5700 block of Telegraph Road in north Toledo about 2:30 a.m. Matthew Baumgarten, 24, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to a police report, the victim told officers he was shot while pulling into a trailer park. His vehicle was found with two bullet holes.