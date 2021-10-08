Toledo police investigating two separate Thursday shootings involving minors

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on Aug. 26, 2021.
Toledo police are investigating a pair of Thursday night shootings involving teenage victims.
Police responded to Toledo Hospital at 6 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot wound victim. Officers made contact with two 15-year-old males who were uncooperative, according to a police report.
One of the juveniles was wounded and suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The other was released from the scene.
Then, at around 9:45 p.m., a 17-year-old male walked into St. Vincent's Hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were also considered non-life-threatening, according to a police report.
Police located a scene on Hartman Street. No other details were immediately released. We will continue to keep you updated.