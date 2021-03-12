Toledo police investigating three separate shootings

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating three separate shooting incidents from late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Officers at St. Vincent's Hospital were investigating a separate incident around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when a man entered suffering from a gunshot wound. Daron Martin, 23, was shot near the intersection of Collingwood Boulevard and Monroe Street, according to a police report.
He is in serious, but stable condition.
Officers responded to a walk-in gunshot victim at Toledo Hospital at 2 a.m. Friday.
Rasean Barringer, 29, was shot at a gas station at the intersection of South Avenue and Spencer Street. According to a police report, his wounds are not life-threatening.
No evidence or scene was located.
Police are also investigating another shooting that happened about 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the gas station at the intersection of North Detroit and Central avenues.