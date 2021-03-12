Toledo police investigating three separate shootings

All three victims are expected to recover.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating three separate shooting incidents from late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Officers at St. Vincent's Hospital were investigating a separate incident around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when a man entered suffering from a gunshot wound. Daron Martin, 23, was shot near the intersection of Collingwood Boulevard and Monroe Street, according to a police report.

He is in serious, but stable condition.

Officers responded to a walk-in gunshot victim at Toledo Hospital at 2 a.m. Friday.

Rasean Barringer, 29, was shot at a gas station at the intersection of South Avenue and Spencer Street. According to a police report, his wounds are not life-threatening.

No evidence or scene was located.