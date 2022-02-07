Toledo police investigating separate shooting and stabbing incidents

One man was shot Sunday in the parking lot of Bucks Racks City strip club.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investing separate shooting and stabbing incidents from Sunday.

Officers responded to a hospital about 2:45 a.m. for a walk-in gunshot wound victim. Witnesses say Terrence Pettaway, 28, was in the parking lot of Bucks Racks City strip club on Telegraph Road when an argument started.

According to a police report, at least one suspect started shooting.

Pettaway was shot at least once. A police report listed him in critical, but stable condition.

Just before 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a hospital where a man arrived with stab wounds.

Ke'andre Carter, 19, told police he was stabbed at the intersection of Phillips and Lewis avenues in north Toledo. According to a police report, Carter said he was approached by two men who began "grabbing on him."

One of the two men then stabbed the victim in the arm. Carter's injuries are not life-threatening.

Both incidents are under investigation.