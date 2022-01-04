Toledo police investigating separate Monday shootings, one involving 15-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating two separate shooting incidents from Monday.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Walnut Street at the Greenbelt Place Apartments in central Toledo about 9:45 p.m. According to a police report, the residence was struck by bullets and 24-year-old Mikesha Lewis was wounded.
She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Toledo Hospital on a report of a walk-in gunshot wound victim.
Hospital staff told officers a 15-year-old was dropped off in a private vehicle by his stepfather, who then left, according to a police report. Police claim the victim was uncooperative and only said the incident happened "somewhere on the east side."
The teen sustained minor injuries to his right leg.
If you have information about either incident, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.