Toledo police investigating separate Monday shootings, one involving 15-year-old

Two people were shot Monday night. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating two separate shooting incidents from Monday.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Walnut Street at the Greenbelt Place Apartments in central Toledo about 9:45 p.m. According to a police report, the residence was struck by bullets and 24-year-old Mikesha Lewis was wounded.

She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Toledo Hospital on a report of a walk-in gunshot wound victim.

Hospital staff told officers a 15-year-old was dropped off in a private vehicle by his stepfather, who then left, according to a police report. Police claim the victim was uncooperative and only said the incident happened "somewhere on the east side."

The teen sustained minor injuries to his right leg.