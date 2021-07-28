Toledo police investigating potential vandalism at veterans memorial in Point Place

TPD is looking to see if someone smashed a marble bench into pieces in Friendship Park.

TOLEDO, Ohio — People in Point Place are upset after a veterans memorial was damaged over the weekend.

The Toledo Police Department is looking to see if someone smashed a marble bench into pieces in Friendship Park.

The bench was located in an open area honoring the veterans, past and present who have 'Stood Tall for America.'

The Vice President of the Friendship Park Community Center said the bench is on city of Toledo property, so they're waiting to see if it's covered by insurance.

A man who lives next to the park said he's seen memorial vandalized before.

"It's ridiculous, but it has happened before; but it was chalk last time," said Devin Burchell. "People drawing nasty things. Even on the names and around the names and on the plaque over there. It's no good. People shouldn't be doing that."