Toledo police investigating I-75 shooting, 2 injured early Sunday

The 31-year-old driver, from Toledo, said he was heading home when someone started shooting at his vehicle on the highway. The driver and his passenger were shot.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people are recovering after an unknown shooter fired at their vehicle on the highway early Sunday.

The victims arrived at the emergency room of an area hospital around 2:41 a.m. Sunday, according to a report filed by Toledo police.

The driver and his passenger, both 31 years old and from Toledo, said they were heading home on an unknown highway when someone started shooting at their vehicle. The driver and passenger were both injured in the shooting.

At the time of the report, their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers located a potential crime scene and unspecified evidence on I-75 South near Collingwood Boulevard in south Toledo.

The incident is under investigation as a felonious assault. Police did not disclose if a suspect had been identified or if an arrest had been made in the shooting.

If you have any information that may help police, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

