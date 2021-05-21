Toledo Police investigating two separate early Friday morning shootings

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries in shootings around 2:30 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating a pair of unrelated shootings that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers responded to two Shot Spotter alerts in the Greenbelt Parkway Apartments in the 800 block of Cherry Street. A short time later, Shron Eastman, 23, walked into Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital and said an unknown suspect shot him at the apartment complex.

Police say Eastman refused to provide any other information. He was shot twice and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police also responded to a person shot in the parking lot of Allure hookah bar on Dorr Street.

Symerya Thompson, 21, was transported to Toledo Hospital by a citizen. Her injuries were not life-threatening and she was later released.